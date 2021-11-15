Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.10 Million

Analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to report sales of $115.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $118.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $462.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.10 million to $464.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $498.70 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $524.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,249. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 122,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

