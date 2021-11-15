Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.60 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Shares of WCC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.31. The company had a trading volume of 368,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,295. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $1,378,293.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,153 shares of company stock worth $7,699,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth about $2,072,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

