Analysts Expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.28.

AJG traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.45. 24,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

