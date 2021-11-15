Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.43. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CPLP opened at $14.66 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $278.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

