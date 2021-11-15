Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $4.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $17.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

CL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.30. 3,263,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

