Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report sales of $69.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $65.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year sales of $271.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LASR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.51. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,395. nLIGHT has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,752. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

