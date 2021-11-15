Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Post $0.84 EPS

Brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $272,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,308. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

