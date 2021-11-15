Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NeoGenomics (NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2021 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

11/5/2021 – NeoGenomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company's testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States."

10/14/2021 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NEO traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. 537,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,375. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

