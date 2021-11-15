Analysts Set Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) PT at $18.42

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABST. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ABST opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a PE ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -199.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

