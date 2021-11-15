Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $155.71

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ALLE opened at $135.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,515. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

