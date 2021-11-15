Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Price Target at €3.78

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.78 ($4.44).

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.53) to €3.90 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.