Analysts Set Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) PT at $5.30

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price objective on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BKNIY stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $5.51. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.2154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

