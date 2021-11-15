Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT at $20.83

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,285. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

