Analysts Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target at GBX 191.25

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 190 ($2.48).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

