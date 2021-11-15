Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $88.33

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE DY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,443. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

