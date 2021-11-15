Analysts Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) PT at $134.89

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,359,537. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 553.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 124,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 105,773 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $142.68. 6,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,342. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,103.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.