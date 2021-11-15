Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT at $6.20

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 41,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. MannKind has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

