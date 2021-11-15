Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $34.21

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 11,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,772. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,363.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

