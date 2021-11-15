Analysts Set Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT at €102.45

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.45 ($121.71).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SAN traded down €0.67 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €89.22 ($104.96). 1,178,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is €84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.42.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

