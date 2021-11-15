Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price at $122.67

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.87. 6,226,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 160,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 155,316 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 302,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Starbucks by 29.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 139,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.