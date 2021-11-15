Analysts Set Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) PT at $83.70

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Welltower by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.23. 1,436,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. Welltower has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

