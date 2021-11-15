AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,941 shares of company stock worth $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.38 million, a PE ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.