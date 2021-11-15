Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AND. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

Shares of AND opened at C$48.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of C$31.81 and a 12-month high of C$51.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

