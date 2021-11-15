Andrew G. Long Sells 11,882 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OMI stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.40. 659,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after buying an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after buying an additional 192,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

