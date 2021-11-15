AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives $23.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 133,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,898. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

