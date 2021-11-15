ANON (ANON) Price Down 19.4% This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, ANON has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $33,013.07 and $78.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069137 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

