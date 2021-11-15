Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a growth of 665.4% from the October 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATBPF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $37.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.26. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

