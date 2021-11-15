Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Short Interest Down 95.7% in October

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the October 14th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNL stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. 1,095,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Applied Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

