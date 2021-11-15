Aptinyx’s (APTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

APTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 39.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWH Capital L.P. raised its stake in Aptinyx by 2.9% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Adams Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

