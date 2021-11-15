AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stepan worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $126.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

