AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.04. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

