AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of International Money Express worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in International Money Express by 15.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMXI opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $646.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.51. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock worth $2,536,529 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

