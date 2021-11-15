Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AQMS stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,534,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 214,230 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 268,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 2,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,284 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

