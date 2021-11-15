Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

