Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.59

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 1314681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$199.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Arena Minerals (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

