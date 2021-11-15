Aries I Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on November 15th (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Aries I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RAMMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 15th. Aries I Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Aries I Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

RAMMU opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.24. Aries I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMMU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,558,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

