Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 24,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total transaction of $12,573,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $5,072,625.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $525.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.08 and a 1-year high of $536.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.15.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

