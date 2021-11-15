Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arkema currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

Arkema stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Arkema has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

