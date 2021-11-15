Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $142.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARKAY. Citigroup began coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

ARKAY stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $141.75. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260. Arkema has a twelve month low of $105.01 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

