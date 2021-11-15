ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.16

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $411,934.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

