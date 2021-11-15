Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $73.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

