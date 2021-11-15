Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $190.00 at SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

ASND stock opened at $155.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.95. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

