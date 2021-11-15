Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $166.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $148.58. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,300. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $117.68 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.90.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

