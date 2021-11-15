Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau Sells 14,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE ASB opened at $23.67 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
