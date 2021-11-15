Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau Sells 14,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $336,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASB opened at $23.67 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.