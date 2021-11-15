Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.22. Astra Space shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 18,510 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astra Space in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.18.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

