AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £105 ($137.18) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

AZN stock traded up GBX 154 ($2.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 8,955 ($117.00). The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,891. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The company has a market capitalization of £138.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,794.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,443.10.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

