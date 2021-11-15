Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Head to Head Contrast

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Astrotech and Codex DNA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $330,000.00 139.51 -$7.60 million ($0.76) -1.23 Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astrotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Astrotech and Codex DNA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $23.19, suggesting a potential upside of 179.73%. Given Codex DNA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -2,276.35% -28.45% -24.10% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Codex DNA beats Astrotech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

