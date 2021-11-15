Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells $1,160,400.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,728,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

