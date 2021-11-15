Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $33.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 47,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,062. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.55. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

