Aurox (URUS) Reaches Market Cap of $121.79 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $121.79 million and $1.39 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for about $233.35 or 0.00362051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00221750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086635 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

